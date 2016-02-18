How old 11 self-made billionaires were when they earned their first billion

Bill Gates became the youngest billionaire ever in 1987 at age 31. In 2008, Mark Zuckerberg took that title when he reached billionaire status at 23.

Not all of today’s wealthiest entrepreneurs saw such success at a young age — Larry Ellison was 42 when he made his first million and 49 when his net worth reached the seven-figure mark.

Using an infographic from UK-based web platform Fleximize, we’ve broken out the age at which Gates, Zuckerberg, Ellison, and 8 other self-made billionaires made their first billion.

