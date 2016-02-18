How old 11 self-made billionaires were when they earned their first billion

Bill Gates became the youngest billionaire ever in 1987 at age 31. In 2008, Mark Zuckerberg took that title when he reached billionaire status at 23.
Not all of today’s wealthiest entrepreneurs saw such success at a young age — Larry Ellison was 42 when he made his first million and 49 when his net worth reached the seven-figure mark.
Using an infographic from UK-based web platform Fleximize, we’ve broken out the age at which Gates, Zuckerberg, Ellison, and 8 other self-made billionaires made their first billion.
The Facebook cofounder and CEO became a billionaire in 2008 at 23.
Facebook's IPO made Zuckerberg the youngest self-made billionaire in history.
Today's estimated net worth: $4.9 billion.
The Snapchat cofounder and CEO became a billionaire in 2015 at age 25.
The value in Spiegel's Snapchat shares reached $1 billion, making him one of the youngest self-made billionaires.
Today's estimated net worth: $2.1 billion
Microsoft's cofounder became a self-made billionaire in 1987 at age 31.
When the value in Gates' shares surpassed $1 billion, he became the youngest billionaire ever at the time. He finished 2015 as the richest man in the world.
Today's estimated net worth: $74.7 billion
The founder of Spanx became a billionaire in 2012 at age 41.
It was Blakely's 100% ownership of Spanx that made her the youngest self-made woman billionaire in the world.
Today's estimated net worth: $1 billion
The cofounder of PayPal and Tesla Motors and founder of SpaceX reached self-made-billionaire status in 2012 at age 41.
The rise in the value of Tesla stock helped Musk make the leap from millionaire status to billionaire status.
Today's estimated net worth: $10.8 billion
Britain's high-profile billionaire earned his first billion in 1991 at age 41.
The Virgin Group founder became a self-made-billionaire thanks to the success of his many companies -- he has overseen approximately 500.
Today's estimated net worth: $5.1 billion
The former eBay CEO and current Hewlett-Packard CEO, became a self-made billionaire in 1998 at age 42.
Whitman's net worth exceeded $1 billion after she took eBay public.
Today's estimated net worth: $1.89 billion
The media mogul and queen of daytime television became a self-made billionaire in 2003 at age 49.
Winfrey's media empire led her to become the first black woman billionaire in history.
Today's estimated net worth: $3 billion
The founder and CEO of Oracle became a self-made billionaire in 1993 at age 49.
Ellison achieved billionaire status thanks to his stake in Oracle and the company's rapid growth.
Today's estimated net worth: $43.6 billion
The Telecom magnate became a self-made billionaire in 1991 at age 51.
Real estate investments contributed to Slim's fortune. He finished 2015 as the second-richest person in the world.
Today's estimated net worth: $50.1 billion
The creator of 'Star Wars' and founder of production company Lucasfilm became a self-made billionaire in 1996 at age 52.
Lucas' stake in Lucasfilm helped him make the jump from millionaire to billionaire.
Today's estimated net worth: $4.5 billion
