New Startup Olark Lets eCommerce Sites Follow Customers Around The Store

Small business owners have always had the advantage of the personal touch. But online, this kind of interaction can be hard to recreate.



“Small guys can’t win by competing head to head with a giant e-tailer like Amazon,” says Roland Osborne, one of the founder of Olark.

“We’re trying to give them the ability to connect with customers like they would in their actual store.”

Olark, which launched in August of 2009, started out by offering small and medium size businesses a chat function that they could embed on their site and use to talk with customers who were browsing their wares.

But recently Olark, which is funded by Y-Combinator, added additional functionality that makes it easier for business owners to see what customers are doing on their site, what they’re putting in their shopping carts and where problems are emerging in the chain of events that ultimately leads to a sale.

“The idea is to help the business owners to figure out those pain points were a user gets frustrated and gives up,” says Osborne.

Shopping cart saver, the company’s newest tool, allows owners to react in real time, for example by offering deals to customers who reach a certain dollar amount in their cart.

“I have been able to recommend items and answer questions that the customer may have.” says Joe Wiedenbeck, who runs the Pampered Parrot, a specialty retailer focused on pet bird merchandise. ” I’ve closed a few sales since I just started using it a short time ago.”

There is a learning curve with Olark. Just like in the real world, customers don’t want to feel that owners are following them around the store. “Sure, sometimes our clients recommend new features that make us cringe,” says Osborne. “But we work with them on best practices and figuring out how to helpful without being invasive.”

