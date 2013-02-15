How OkCupid Sets You Up With The Perfect Match

OkCupid has become incredibly popular lately, as more people are flocking to the Internet to find love.



But how does OkCupid do it?

The company relies solely on data and uses a matching algorithm to determine if people should go on a date, OkCupid co-founder Christian Rudder said in a recent TED talk.

“The tricky part in designing it, though, was figuring out how to take something mysterious, human attraction, and break it into components that a computer can work with,” he said.

Watch the full explanation below:

