Look At The Conflicts That Were And Will Be Caused By Oil [Presentation]

Michael T. Klare recently gave a presentation titled “The Geopolitics of Oil: Old and New” at the Association for the Study of Peak Oil conference in Vienna, in which he speaks about how no other substance in the world is as closely aligned with geopolitics as oil is.



Klare describes the geopolitics of oil — the intersection of state policy and the pursuit of oil — over the past 100 years, then looks at current and future conflicts zones.

His first point is that oil is crucial to warfare and his last point speaks to how the issue of America’s energy future will be pivotal in the upcoming presidential election.

The geopolitical importance of oil became clear in 1912 when the British converted their warships from coal to oil. The UK nationalized oil in southwest Persia and made the area a key part of the British Empire after World War I The U.S. followed suit, forming an alliance with Saudi Arabia and others so that they could support its military forces after the war Eventually America felt it needed to play a more direct military role in securing sources of oil, so it created the Carter Doctrine President Carter created US Central Command (CENTCOM) to carry out the policy and ensure the safety of oil passing through the Strait of Hormuz The same tact was used in 2003 by President George W. Bush and Dick Cheney when justifying the invasion of Iraq Despite the withdrawal of combat troops from Iraq, President Obama continues the Carter Doctrine by placing more troops in Kuwait and strengthening America's offshore presence in the Persian Gulf Klare sees conflict over oil spreading to other places because so much oil production will have to be replaced by 2035 Klare is sceptical that these are the areas where new oil production will come from, but if they are then they take on new geopolitical importance as conflict zones Klare expects a competition between the U.S. and China for the world's remaining oil, along with the diplomatic and military actions implications involved The U.S. now provides assistance to major African oil suppliers in the form of arms transfers, military training, naval support, etc. China is taking the same diplomatic and military actions with its African allies Russian comes into play when looking at the Caspian Sea region because even though it doesn't need the oil, it wants to dominate the flow of oil for geopolitical advantages Klare thinks that the situation has been playing out in Georgia and South Ossetia Russia wants to limit U.S. influence and control over the area China wants to avoid places like thePersian Gulf that are under U.S. control, so they are also a player in the Caspian region So they are building pipelines and bulking up its military presence in the region to exclude the U.S. So the U.S. is playing on China's weakness by building up naval power in the Pacific as China becomes more dependent on U.S.-controlled sea lanes to receive their oil Klare considers the area to be the biggest flash point on earth besides the Strait of Hormuz The disputes involve several nations at a time with obvious disputes over contested resources And they will become exceedingly violent as long as nations are dependent on new oil production With each new area of oil exploration entailing the same vicious cycle of military buildup and constant potential of violence For this reason Klare concludes that converting away from fossil fuels to renewable energy, which is not as limited and doesn't have the same constant tension, is essential Klare said that the choice in the U.S. presidential election is between moving backwards towards greater reliance on fossil fuels (Romney) and embracing fossil fuels along with a little bit of green energy (Obama) Oil isn't the only commodities that nations will soon be fighting over...

