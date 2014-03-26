Amazing XKCD Animation Shows How Often Things Happen Around The World

Randall Munroe charts the frequency of 50 events around the world in a recent brilliant xkcd webcomic (recirculated by Cardiff Garcia).

You can read a more thorough explanation of the chart here, noting that heartbeats happen 70 times per minute, the U.S. builds a car 8.6 times per minutes, a pet cat kills a mockingbird a shocking 33 times per minute, and more.

A version of the Creative Commons-licensed chart appears below:

