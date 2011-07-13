How Often Should You Follow-Up On The Job?

Hey, we’re all “people” people in this businesses, but eventually even the most charming of candidates can get overly, um, “enthusiastic” about the position, about the company, about you, and take the follow-up train too far down the tracks to TackyTown.



The question is: what’s too far?

Sure, a daily call is too much, on one hand, and going radio silent only to resurface six weeks later expecting to pick right up where we left off is too little. But what’s the right balance between “engaged in the process” and “out of your mind / out to lunch”?

I write a weekly newsletter to our 4.7 mm passive professionals and I’d like your help in answering those questions for them. You know their heart is often in the right place, but even executive candidates can seem dazed & confused when it comes to the job search.

So help ’em out! Leave a comment below and let them know your thoughts on “How often should I follow up on the job?”:

Should more experienced candidates play it cooler?

Do you have different expectations for sales people vs. operations gurus vs. tech experts?

Is a hand-written note elegant & eloquent or old-fashioned & stodgy?

Is Facebook follow-up acceptable?

What crosses the line from “pleasantly engaged” to “cusping on creepy”? As Lisa Vaas explored in this article for TheLadders last fall, one applicant told the recrutier “that he reminds the applicant of a deceased relative.”

Do you prefer voicemail vs. email vs. social vs. snail mail?

Thanks for sharing your thoughts and contributing your expertise!

