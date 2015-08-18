People either check email all the time, or barely at all

Matt Rosoff

When it comes to checking your email, it’s either feast or famine.

According to this chart from Statista, based on stats from email marketing company BlueHornet, almost 34% of American consumers say they check their email “throughout the day.” Mobile is a huge reason for this: The same survey found that consumers look at their phone more than 150 times a day, on average.

But if you’re not checking email constantly, you’re probably barely checking at all — the biggest group (39%) was people who check their email only 1 to 3 times a day.

