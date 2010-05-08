How Often Do Foursquare Users Actually Check-In?

Photo: dpstyles via Flickr

How many of Foursquare’s ~1 million users actually use service to check-in from restaurants and bars? And how often do they really use it?Foursquare awards its users “badges” for checking-in from certain places and performing certain activities.



And so, by surveying some 5,407 Foursquare users about what kind of badges they’ve received, a site called Grader came up with some answers.

98.59% of users checked-in at least once.

93.97% checked in 10 times.

79.2% checked in 25 times.

57.41% checked in 50 times.

77.38% checked in 30 times in a month.

2.04% checked in 25 times from Brooklyn.

That’s some pretty intense usage! No wonder Yahoo wanted to buy Foursquare for $125 million.

(Of course, the survey is pretty skewed, since you have to be a pretty active Foursquare user to want to take a survey about it.)

Here’s a quick run-down, forwarded to us by Matthew Kroll over at Talener Group:

