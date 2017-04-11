Here's how often airlines involuntarily bump passengers -- and United isn't the worst

A passenger was forcibly removed from a United Airlines flight by law enforcement on Sunday after refusing to give up his seat.

According to a person who says she was on the flight, the airline needed room on the overbooked aircraft to reposition crew for another flight. But when it couldn’t find enough volunteers, even after offering $US800, the airline selected several passengers to deplane.

However, people get involuntarily bumped from flights quite often, and United Airlines isn’t the worst offender.

