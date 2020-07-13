How offices are predicted to change post-pandemic - and the hurdles companies will face as they begin to adapt

Image: iStock / martin-dm

As Australians slowly return to the workplace, technology has proven to be the driving factor behind small business owners’ ability to weather the storm that is COVID-19.

As a growing list of companies continue to lean heavily on tech to achieve pre-pandemic productivity, there’s been a significant boost in the use of remote working tools, like Zoom, that connects employees and employers without necessarily having to be face-to-face.

Dr Yvette Blount, an Associate Professor at the Macquarie Business School and a member of the Centre for Workplace Futures at Macquarie University, believes the “mass working-from-home experiment” had some positive outcomes, proving our resilience and adaptive nature as workers, but warns that there could be implications if companies move more of their operations remotely.

“The worrying aspects are that people are social beings and to be effective, we need to build relationships, collaborate and influence corporate and team culture which is difficult to do remotely, particularly for solving the really difficult issues we will face over the coming months and years,” Blount states.

It will indeed be interesting to see if productivity wains among remote-working companies after the dust settles, and whether or not companies have jumped the gun by removing office spaces entirely, however time will tell, and it wouldn’t be surprising if other companies are waiting to see how others fair before making the transition themselves.

Professor Lucy Taksa, Director of the Centre for Workforce Futures at Macquarie Business School, echoes Blount’s concerns and suggests that working from an office provides much more than a social outlet for employees.

“Work in an office and other spaces facilitate management oversight, as well as collaboration and knowledge exchange,” Taksa says. “As many employees who engage in remote working have noted… there are both costs as well as benefits of remote working.

“The inability to informally engage with colleagues, to see the whole person to gain an impression from body language and to participate in spontaneous exchanges can hinder effective decision making, learning and creativity.”

Taksa goes on to provide a reminder that not all employees have the means or are comfortable working from home, while employers have less of a hold on operations.

“People working from home during COVID-19 have experienced stress associated with distractions, isolation and increased demands based on assumptions about greater capacity relating to flexibility that result in intensification of work demands for some people and reduced productivity for others.

“Working from home can reduce capacity for direct management making work more stressful for first-line managers.”

Employers and employees alike still have a lot to consider during these unprecedented times, as Taksa highlights below:

“How will offsite work operate in regard to office equipment/software, data storage, management, organisation of work and Occupational Health and Safety? Where and how will savings from office space be reinvested? If homes are requisitioned as office space, how will home office costs be paid for? How will home/office boundaries be maintained? How will work performance be managed? How will work/life balance be managed?”

“I don’t expect that we’ll see a wholesale abandonment of office-based work – but perhaps more creative and flexible mixes of the workspaces employers and employees use,” says Dr Sarah Bankins, a member of the Macquarie Business School’s Centre for Workforce Futures and Health and Wellbeing Research Unit.

“Office-based workers will always need some type of ‘office’ to work from,” she continues. “I suspect what may change in the future is that we won’t just see the ‘office’ as one static place, but instead take a more flexible view that offers, and allows employees to work in, spaces that best suit their needs and tasks at hand while still ensuring people have a mix of both physical and virtual spaces in which to work.”

Bankins also points to countries like Germany, who are “already looking at ways to make regular working from home arrangements more accessible to workers”, which might just be an indicator of what’s to come for Australia.

But, as Taksa pointed out, there are still a lot of questions surrounding the next steps. If employers will be encouraging employees to work remotely, they will have to communicate, for instance, exactly how employees will be compensated for utilities, to new equipment, and everything that comes with the territory of a home office.

Will they be providing employees with ergonomic desks and faster computers? What alternatives are there for employees who simply can’t work from home long-term? How do companies accommodate for every employees’ differing needs?

Until these questions have answers, it’s highly unlikely that office working will be a thing of the past, but given the capabilities of technology in 2020, a flexible working environment is nothing short of guaranteed.

