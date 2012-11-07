How Barack Obama Got To 270 Electoral Votes

After listening to countless attack ads, speeches, and debate fodder, the American people finally got to vote for the next President of the United States today.



Obama and Romney exchanged the lead in electoral votes throughout the night, but ultimately, the people decided to elect Barack Obama to lead the country once more for the next four years.

Take a look at how close the election was and how Obama got to 270 electoral votes below:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.