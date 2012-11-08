How Obama Could Turn The Supreme Court Into A Bastion Of Liberalism

Photo: Alex Wong / Getty Images

While the nation’s highest court barely got a mention this election season, President Barack Obama could reshape the conservative-leaning Supreme Court now that he has won.To be sure, two of the court’s oldest justices are liberals: 79-year-old Ruth Bader Ginsburg and 74-year-old Stephen Breyer.



But other septuagenarians fill the court’s less liberal wing, too – namely the mercurial swing vote Anthony Kennedy and the bombastic right-winger Antonin Scalia, both of whom are 76.

If Kennedy retires, Obama can replace him with a justice who more frequently sides with liberals on issues from employee rights to class-action lawsuits, Daniel Fisher writes for Forbes.

And Obama could have a chance to replace Scalia with a justice who’s his ideological opposite.

Since Obama already appointed Elena Kagan and Sonia Sotomayor, he could conceivably have a chance to be responsible for half of the court’s justices, Paul Brandus pointed out in The Week.

And a liberal-leaning court could undo past decisions that favoured conservatives like Citizens United, which opened the door for corporations to freely bankroll elections.

