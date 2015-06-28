Here's how New York City's subway system looked over 110 years ago

The New York City subway system has been around for over 110 years.

Luckily, Google has an awesome collection of images taken from the New York Transit Museum that shows off what the old subway trains looked like, beautifully highlighting what riding the subway was like back in 1904.

From wood-paneled exteriors with ceiling fans to advertisements from the early 1900s, we’ve collected our favourite photos so you can travel back in time.

Note: Google Virtual Tour provided by Black Paw Photo.

