Photos show how New York City’s subway system has changed over the years

New York City’s first trains were above ground in the 1800s, according to a 2015 blog post from the New York Public Library. People hang from an overcrowded cable car on the Smith Street-Coney Island Avenue Line of the Coney Island to Brooklyn Railroad in 1897. Museum of the City of New York/Byron Collection/Getty Images) Source: NYC Rapid Transit in Maps, 1845-1921: The Street Railroads of New York and Vicinity/New York Public Library

The Great Blizzard of 1888 highlighted the need for an underground transportation system when trains were halted and buried in snow, according to an opinion piece in the New York Tribune in March of that year. Piles of snow on the street remain after the Great Blizzard of 1888. Bettmann / Contributor/Getty Images Source: New York Tribune via New York Public Library

In October 1904, New York City’s first underground subway opened, The New York Times reported. New York City’s first subway tour ride in 1904. Bettmann/Contributor/Getty Images Source: The New York Times via Newspapers.com

The addition of the subway made it possible for New Yorkers to get from home to work faster, increasing the amount of free time commuters had at home, according to the same article. A subway car in 1903 reserved for women. Historica Graphica Collection/Heritage Images/Getty Images Source: The New York Times via Newspapers.com

By 1925, the average New Yorker was riding the subway 276 times a year, historical author Ronald Reis wrote in his 2009 book, “The New York City Subway System.” Officials of the Interborough and Public Service Commission stand in and around a subway car in Brooklyn in 1920. Paul Thompson/FPG/Getty Images Source: “The New York City Subway System”

In the 1930s, the city started a public line, IND, that swallowed the competing BMT (Brooklyn-based) and IRT (Manhattan-based) lines by the end of the decade, according to the same book. The first ride on a new subway car in 1932. Bettmann/Contributor/Getty Images Source: “The New York City Subway System”

The IND cars were faster than the BMT fleet and larger than the IRT trains, according to the New York Transit Museum. Inside a subway car in the 1930s. Historica Graphica Collection/Heritage Images/Getty Images Source: New York Transit Museum

The three separate subway lines merged into the New York City Transit Authority in 1939, according to Reis’ book. A man holds a newspaper while riding a subway on the Eighth Avenue line in New York City in 1940. Hulton Archive/Getty Images Source: “The New York City Subway System”

In 1953, New York City introduced the subway token to replace the coin system at the turnstiles, New York Public Radio reported in 2012. Subway tokens entered the system in 1953. Gerald Herbert/NY Daily News Archive via Getty Images Source: New York Public Radio

Trains in the 1950s had porthole windows, according to the New York Transit Museum, giving them a nautical look. A brand-new subway car in 1954. AP Photo Source: New York Transit Museum

Before the 1950s, subway cars didn’t have air-conditioning. Instead, they were cooled with fans. New subway cars in 1948. NY Daily News Archive via Getty Images

In the mid-1950s, the city installed air-conditioning in subway cars for the first time, according to the New York Transit Museum. William Fullen, member of the New York Transit Authority, rides a new car in 1955. Bettmann / Contributor/Getty Images Suorce: New York Transit Museum

But the air-conditioning failed within two weeks, with water dripping onto passengers, according to the same source. So, it was removed. Inside a subway car in 1961. GHI/Universal History Archive via Getty Images Source: New York Transit Museum

The first successful air-conditioned subways hit the rails in 1967, the Daily News reported in July of that year, adding that it made the ride 20 degrees cooler. New York Mayor John V. Lindsay, right, accompanied by William Ronan, center, and newsmen, tests out a new air-conditioned subway train during a trial run in 1969. AP Photo/OR Source: The New York Times via Newspapers.com

By the 1970s, graffiti artists had “turned the city subway system into the world’s largest doodle board,” The Sun reported in 1972. A subway marked with graffiti pulls up to an above-ground station in the 1970s. Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images Source: The Sun via Newspapers.com

The city painted many subways red to cover up the markings, The Daily News reported in 1972. The last ‘Redbird’ subway train, pictured here after making its final trip and before being retired in 2003 in New York City. Mario Tama/Getty Images Source: Daily News via Newspapers.com

But graffiti artists kept using freshly painted subways as blank canvases, The Daily News reported in 1980. A subway car marked with graffiti waits at a station platform in 1972. National Archives/Getty Images Source: Daily News via Newspapers.com

This went on until the end of the 1980s, when the city increased security and sped up efforts to clean the marked cars, The New York Times reported in 1988. A number 5 train at Grand Central Terminal in 1999. STAN HONDA/AFP via Getty Images Source: The New York Times

“If a train on a clean line was hit, it was taken out of service immediately until it was cleaned,” the article reads. A worker dismantles the interior of a subway car in New York City in 1988. AP Photo/Warren Jorgensen Source: The New York Times

According to a 1989 New York Times report, the New York Transit Authority said that the subways were graffiti-free at the time. A Broadway local train in 1989. AP Photo/Warren Jorgensen Source: The New York Times

Also in the 1980s, the city came out with train cars that still serve the 3, B, D, and G trains today, according to Curbed New York. Passengers ride the G Train at the 7th Avenue subway station in 2018. Drew Angerer/Getty Images) Source: Curbed New York

In the early 1990s, the MetroCard – a modern token of NYC life – was first introduced, The New York Times reported in 2008. Unlimited cards weren’t introduced until 1998, according to the same article. MetroCard users at the Rockefeller Center subway station. Linda Rosier/NY Daily News Archive via Getty Images Source: The New York Times

Jack Lusk, senior vice president for customer service at the city’s Transit Authority, told The New York Times in 1993 that the cards would be “the biggest change in the culture of the subways” since the three systems unified in 1939. Inside a subway car in 1996. Bonn -sequence / ullstein bild via Getty Images Source: The New York Times

The new millennium brought in a new subway fleet, The New York Times reported in 2000. The new millennium subway cars, pictured next to an older model on the far right. Bud Williams/NY Daily News Archive via Getty Images Source: The New York Times

The new cars also brought digital directions to life, The New York Times reported, including signboards, a public-announcement system, and light-up maps that showed riders their location. A subway car in 2002. David Butow/Corbis via Getty Images Source: The New York Times

Five years later, the newest cars on the tracks came out with digital boards that showed riders the order of stops and where they were, The New York Times reported in 2005. A new subway train that came out in 2005. Craig Warga/NY Daily News Archive via Getty Images Source: The New York Times

Commuter Maria Romero told The New York Times that new cars felt “three times more advanced” than the subways on her daily route. Aside from updating fleets, as Gothamist reported in 2006, this was the last time there were new subway car models. Inside a subway car from 2005. Craig Warga/NY Daily News Archive via Getty Images Gothamist Source: The New York Times

In 2022, the city plans to release its most advanced subway cars yet, according to a MTA press release from July 2021. The new subway cars that are set to come out next summer. Photo: Marc A. Hermann / MTA Source: MTA

The doors will be 8 inches (20cm) wider than subway cars on the rails today, according to the same press release, which says there will also be an upgraded digital screen. Inside the newest subways that are expected to make their debut in 2022. Photo: Marc A. Hermann / MTA Source: MTA

The cars are set to come out next summer, and eventually some of them will have open gangways instead of doors between cars, according to the same press release. Seats in the new subway cars. Photo: Marc A. Hermann / MTA Source: MTA