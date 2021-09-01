Search

Photos show how New York City’s subway system has changed over the years

Joey Hadden
A black and white photo inside a crowded subway on the left in 1943. An color photo inside an empty subway car coming out in 2022
Inside of a New York City subway car in 1943 and a new car coming out in 2022. Bettmann/Contributor; Marc A. Hermann/MTA
  • New York City’s subway system has plans to add a new fleet in 2022 with wider doors and high-tech features.
  • Since the early 1900s, NYC’s subway system has become an iconic feature of the city.
  • These photos show what the first subways looked like and chart the evolution of the transit system New Yorkers ride today.
New York City’s first trains were above ground in the 1800s, according to a 2015 blog post from the New York Public Library.
Full-length view of men hanging from an overcrowded cable car on the Smith Street-Coney Island Avenue Line of the Coney Island to Brooklyn Railroad, en route to the Brighton Beach Racetrack, New York City.
People hang from an overcrowded cable car on the Smith Street-Coney Island Avenue Line of the Coney Island to Brooklyn Railroad in 1897. Museum of the City of New York/Byron Collection/Getty Images)
Source: NYC Rapid Transit in Maps, 1845-1921: The Street Railroads of New York and Vicinity/New York Public Library
Then, towards the end of the 19th century, they went from being at street level to elevated, according to the same post.
An illustration of the first above-ground subway in New York City.
New York City’s first electric train, pictured in 1885. Culture Club/Getty Images
Source: NYC Rapid Transit in Maps, 1845-1921: The Street Railroads of New York and Vicinity/New York Public Library
The Great Blizzard of 1888 highlighted the need for an underground transportation system when trains were halted and buried in snow, according to an opinion piece in the New York Tribune in March of that year.
A black and white photo shows piles of snow on the street remain after the great Blizzard of 1888. Buildings are seen of the left side behind the snow
Piles of snow on the street remain after the Great Blizzard of 1888. Bettmann / Contributor/Getty Images
Source: New York Tribune via New York Public Library
In October 1904, New York City’s first underground subway opened, The New York Times reported.
A black and white photo of the first underground subway in NYC. The cars look like roller coasters and are filled with financiers.
New York City’s first subway tour ride in 1904. Bettmann/Contributor/Getty Images
Source: The New York Times via Newspapers.com
The addition of the subway made it possible for New Yorkers to get from home to work faster, increasing the amount of free time commuters had at home, according to the same article.
A subway train filled with women in 1901
A subway car in 1903 reserved for women. Historica Graphica Collection/Heritage Images/Getty Images
Source: The New York Times via Newspapers.com
By 1925, the average New Yorker was riding the subway 276 times a year, historical author Ronald Reis wrote in his 2009 book, “The New York City Subway System.”
Officials of the Interborough and Public Service Commission stand in and a round a subway car on the IRT's Eastern Parkway Line. It's an above ground train
Officials of the Interborough and Public Service Commission stand in and around a subway car in Brooklyn in 1920. Paul Thompson/FPG/Getty Images
Source: “The New York City Subway System”
In the 1930s, the city started a public line, IND, that swallowed the competing BMT (Brooklyn-based) and IRT (Manhattan-based) lines by the end of the decade, according to the same book.
Left: A train from the front. Right: Man in hat using slide doors
The first ride on a new subway car in 1932. Bettmann/Contributor/Getty Images
Source: “The New York City Subway System”
The IND cars were faster than the BMT fleet and larger than the IRT trains, according to the New York Transit Museum.
Interior of an Eighth Avenue subway carriage full of people in the early 1930s.
Inside a subway car in the 1930s. Historica Graphica Collection/Heritage Images/Getty Images
Source: New York Transit Museum
The three separate subway lines merged into the New York City Transit Authority in 1939, according to Reis’ book.
A man holding a newspaper in his lap sleeps while riding a subway on the Eighth Avenue line in New York City.
A man holds a newspaper while riding a subway on the Eighth Avenue line in New York City in 1940. Hulton Archive/Getty Images
Source: “The New York City Subway System”
In 1953, New York City introduced the subway token to replace the coin system at the turnstiles, New York Public Radio reported in 2012.
Close-up of subway token being dropped into slot at Penn Station.
Subway tokens entered the system in 1953. Gerald Herbert/NY Daily News Archive via Getty Images
Source: New York Public Radio
Trains in the 1950s had porthole windows, according to the New York Transit Museum, giving them a nautical look.
An empty subway car in the 1950s in black and white
A brand-new subway car in 1954. AP Photo
Source: New York Transit Museum
Before the 1950s, subway cars didn’t have air-conditioning. Instead, they were cooled with fans.
Black and white photo of empty subway cart in 1948
New subway cars in 1948. NY Daily News Archive via Getty Images
In the mid-1950s, the city installed air-conditioning in subway cars for the first time, according to the New York Transit Museum.
Two people stand next to each other in an otherwise empty subway cart
William Fullen, member of the New York Transit Authority, rides a new car in 1955. Bettmann / Contributor/Getty Images
Suorce: New York Transit Museum
But the air-conditioning failed within two weeks, with water dripping onto passengers, according to the same source. So, it was removed.
People sit in a partially-filled subway car
Inside a subway car in 1961. GHI/Universal History Archive via Getty Images
Source: New York Transit Museum
The first successful air-conditioned subways hit the rails in 1967, the Daily News reported in July of that year, adding that it made the ride 20 degrees cooler.
New York Mayor John V. Lindsay, right, accompanied by William Ronan, center, and newsmen stand inside a subway car.
New York Mayor John V. Lindsay, right, accompanied by William Ronan, center, and newsmen, tests out a new air-conditioned subway train during a trial run in 1969. AP Photo/OR
Source: The New York Times via Newspapers.com

 

By the 1970s, graffiti artists had “turned the city subway system into the world’s largest doodle board,” The Sun reported in 1972.
A subway car marked with extensive graffiti waits at a station platform above ground.
A subway marked with graffiti pulls up to an above-ground station in the 1970s. Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images
Source: The Sun via Newspapers.com
The city painted many subways red to cover up the markings, The Daily News reported in 1972.
A man exits the last 'Redbird' subway train on an outdoor platform
The last ‘Redbird’ subway train, pictured here after making its final trip and before being retired in 2003 in New York City. Mario Tama/Getty Images
Source: Daily News via Newspapers.com
But graffiti artists kept using freshly painted subways as blank canvases, The Daily News reported in 1980.
A subway car marked with extensive graffiti waits at a station platform, with the door open and two people seated inside
A subway car marked with graffiti waits at a station platform in 1972. National Archives/Getty Images
Source: Daily News via Newspapers.com
This went on until the end of the 1980s, when the city increased security and sped up efforts to clean the marked cars, The New York Times reported in 1988.
A conductor on a red number 5 train checks to make sure the doors are clear before securing their closing while a person walks on the platform to the right of the train.
A number 5 train at Grand Central Terminal in 1999. STAN HONDA/AFP via Getty Images
Source: The New York Times
“If a train on a clean line was hit, it was taken out of service immediately until it was cleaned,” the article reads.
A workman on the left dismantles the interior of a subway car.
A worker dismantles the interior of a subway car in New York City in 1988. AP Photo/Warren Jorgensen
Source: The New York Times
According to a 1989 New York Times report, the New York Transit Authority said that the subways were graffiti-free at the time.
Subway conductor watches the platform and monitors of the closing doors at 231st St
A Broadway local train in 1989. AP Photo/Warren Jorgensen
Source: The New York Times
Also in the 1980s, the city came out with train cars that still serve the 3, B, D, and G trains today, according to Curbed New York.
A window in to a subway cart shows people sitting inside
Passengers ride the G Train at the 7th Avenue subway station in 2018. Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
Source: Curbed New York
In the early 1990s, the MetroCard – a modern token of NYC life – was first introduced, The New York Times reported in 2008. Unlimited cards weren’t introduced until 1998, according to the same article.
Metrocard users at the Rockefeller Center subway station.
MetroCard users at the Rockefeller Center subway station. Linda Rosier/NY Daily News Archive via Getty Images
Source: The New York Times
Jack Lusk, senior vice president for customer service at the city’s Transit Authority, told The New York Times in 1993 that the cards would be “the biggest change in the culture of the subways” since the three systems unified in 1939.
Passengers sit in a brightly lit subway car in New York.
Inside a subway car in 1996. Bonn -sequence / ullstein bild via Getty Images
Source: The New York Times
The new millennium brought in a new subway fleet, The New York Times reported in 2000.
New millennium subway cars, the Bombardier R142 and the Kawasaki R142A at the IRT East 180th St. Bronx yard next to the models currently in use on the farright
The new millennium subway cars, pictured next to an older model on the far right. Bud Williams/NY Daily News Archive via Getty Images
Source: The New York Times
The new cars had wider doors, according to the same article, and flip-up priority seating, according to the subway’s new car procurement contract.
The inside of a millennium subway car shows empty priority seats
Priority seats on the new millennium cars. Budd Williams/NY Daily News Archive via Getty Images
Sources: The New York Times, New York City Transit contract via Transit Innovation Partnership
The new cars also brought digital directions to life, The New York Times reported, including signboards, a public-announcement system, and light-up maps that showed riders their location.
A man on the left stands inside a 6 train with the doors open and an American flag is seen to the right of the door on the exterior
A subway car in 2002. David Butow/Corbis via Getty Images
Source: The New York Times
Five years later, the newest cars on the tracks came out with digital boards that showed riders the order of stops and where they were, The New York Times reported in 2005.
A photo shows a new subway feature in 2005: lexible Information and Notice Display, which uses LED's and a video screen to display route information
A new subway train that came out in 2005. Craig Warga/NY Daily News Archive via Getty Images
Source: The New York Times
Commuter Maria Romero told The New York Times that new cars felt “three times more advanced” than the subways on her daily route. Aside from updating fleets, as Gothamist reported in 2006, this was the last time there were new subway car models.
The inside of an empty new subway car that's well-lit with periwinkle-colored seats and a digital strip on the ceiling identifying the train and next stop
Inside a subway car from 2005. Craig Warga/NY Daily News Archive via Getty Images
Source: The New York Times, Gothamist
In 2022, the city plans to release its most advanced subway cars yet, according to a MTA press release from July 2021.
The newest subway cars are seen on a train track on the left side of the image with a worker standing in front of it.
The new subway cars that are set to come out next summer. Photo: Marc A. Hermann / MTA
Source: MTA
The doors will be 8 inches (20cm) wider than subway cars on the rails today, according to the same press release, which says there will also be an upgraded digital screen.
A view from one end of the new subway car to the other.
Inside the newest subways that are expected to make their debut in 2022. Photo: Marc A. Hermann / MTA
Source: MTA
The cars are set to come out next summer, and eventually some of them will have open gangways instead of doors between cars, according to the same press release.
Inside the brand new subway fleet with dark blue seating, Yellow poles and railings, and windows with light coming through
Seats in the new subway cars. Photo: Marc A. Hermann / MTA
Source: MTA
In another July press release, the MTA announced that the cars will have a larger space reserved for people who use wheelchairs. Wider doors will also make these trains more accessible for people who have disabilities, according to the MTA.
People test out the new subway car's priority seating
People test the new subway car’s priority seating. Marc A. Hermann / MTA
Source: MTA
