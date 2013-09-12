Birthday Candles, Birdcalls, And Doomsday Closets -- How NYC Preppers Get Ready For Disaster

Prepping has gotten a bit of a bad rap lately. What began as a group of people wisely preparing for a worst case scenario type of disaster has been sensationalized through TV shows like National Geographic’s

Doomsday Preppers.

Business Insider spoke with two renowned New York City preppers to see how they prepare for a disaster and to find out what they think local residents should do to prepare for another storm like Hurricane Sandy or another power outage that could leave the city in the dark for days or weeks at a time.

Anton Edwards is an expert in emergency preparedness and the Executive Director of the International Preparedness Network. Jason Charles is a NYC fireman, author, and guest on National Geographic’s Doomsday Preppers. He teaches preparedness classes in New York City.

Together they showed us what they had in their “Bugout Bags” and what they think residents can do to prepare themselves for the unthinkable.

