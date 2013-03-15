Here's How NYC Makes 12,000 New Street Signs Every Month

Photo: NYC DOT / YouTube

There are more than 2 million street signs in New York City, there to keep pedestrians, cars, buses, cyclists, and everyone else informed and safe.To keep all of them up to date and in solid shape, the city’s Department of Transportation makes between 9,000 and 12,000 new signs each month, produced by a team of just 22 people.



The process starts at the DOT Maspeth Sign Shop in Queens, where the signs are designed, cut, and printed, and it ends all around the city.

To show off how it’s done, the DOT produced a short video of how it manufactures the signs at such an astounding rate.

Watch the full video, or click through to see.

