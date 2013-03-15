Here's How NYC Makes 12,000 New Street Signs Every Month

Alex Davies
Photo: NYC DOT / YouTube

There are more than 2 million street signs in New York City, there to keep pedestrians, cars, buses, cyclists, and everyone else informed and safe.To keep all of them up to date and in solid shape, the city’s Department of Transportation makes between 9,000 and 12,000 new signs each month, produced by a team of just 22 people.

The process starts at the DOT Maspeth Sign Shop in Queens, where the signs are designed, cut, and printed, and it ends all around the city.

To show off how it’s done, the DOT produced a short video of how it manufactures the signs at such an astounding rate.

Watch the full video, or click through to see.

The DOT Sign Shop makes 9,000 to 12,000 new signs a month, in all shapes and sizes.

That's around 110,000 signs each year. The shop is also responsible for refurbishing or recycling old signs.

A 22-person staff does all the work.

The process starts on a computer, where the size and design of the sign are determined.

The shapes are cut from metal sheets by a machine.

Then coloured plastic is laid on top.

For this pedestrian crossing sign, the figures are printed out in plastic.

That stencil is applied to a silkscreen.

A worker feeds in the blank, yellow signs, so the figures are printed on in black.

Holes are cut in the finished sign so it can be bolted to a metal post.

And a hole is drilled in the ground to hold it.

The post is put in place, and the hole is filled in with concrete.

A DOT worker uses a level to make sure it's straight.

And there it is: the finished product.

