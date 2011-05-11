How NVDIA Addresses Market Chatter

Chris Evenden, senior director of investor relations at NVDIA, explains his strategy for combating the proliferation of erroneous information online. He says PR and monitoring services are his first ports of call for preventing the spread of inaccurate information online. Acknowledging that the problem cannot be prevented entirely, he stresses the importance of focusing on providing those who matter with the right information.



