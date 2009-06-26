5 Reasons Your Business Plan Is In A Trash Can

London Business School professor John Mullins says now is a great time to start a business. He writes in the WSJ:



Costs are lower, and more talent is available, thanks to layoffs. Prospective clients are more likely to try a new supplier who can help them cut costs or increase their competitiveness. Established players, too, are focused on cutting costs instead of increasing market share.

Of course, starting a business means finding funding, and finding means writing a business plan.

In his very long WSJ article, Mullins explains what not to do when writing one up. We’ve boiled it down to five bullet points:

Don’t focus on your amazing technology. Focus on the customer need your business will solve.

Don’t overestimate the size of an untapped market, and then claim your business will only need to capture a small slice of it. In untapped markets, the consumers don’t know they need a product yet and they don’t know how to get it. Mullins calls these the “Coke-for-Every-Kid plans.”

Don’t stretch the numbers. Mullins quotes an entrepreneur who says, “With a couple of beers and an Excel spreadsheet, you can make a lot of money in no time.” Don’t try it.

Don’t lead with your resume. Investors don’t care how many Harvard MBAs there are on your team.

Don’t ignore the risks your business will face. Investors know all businesses have their weaknesses. Don’t be naive and try to pretend yours won’t.

