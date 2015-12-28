10 mistakes you might be making in the first 10 minutes of the workday

Sean Gallup/Getty Images You could unknowingly be sabotaging your productivity every morning.

The first few minutes of your workday are critical to your productivity for the next eight hours.

If you show up late to the office or get sucked into an overflowing inbox, you could easily get thrown off and have a hard time focusing for the rest of the day.

We did some research and rounded up 10 common traps that can ensnare you within the first 10 minutes of your workday. Read on to find out how to avoid those pitfalls and set yourself up for success.

