How Not To Run A Business

If you are a CEO, you shouldn’t be thinking about running your company. Your goal, really, should be to do as little as possible, according to Isaac Getz and Brian Carney’s new book Freedom, Inc.: Free Your Employees and Let Them Lead Your Business to Higher Productivity, Profits, and Growth

. After all, your employees know more about your company and your products than you do.



(By the way, if you click that link and make a purchase, you’ll be supporting your favourite website since we are partnered with Google on that sale. So what are you waiting for?)

Here’s an excerpt:

Freedom Inc. by Brian M. Carney and Isaac Getz – Excerpt



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.