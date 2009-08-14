How Not To Lose Your Mind

We all spend way too much time thinking about saving for our old age instead of how to live a happier life in our old age. So every now and then it’s good to be reminded that things like preserving you mental acuity are far more important than the size of your 401(k).



So, what can you do to preserve your mind? Well, maybe playing that numbers game in the newspapers–is it called Soduko?–will help. But if you want a quick check on how your dottage will probably go, all you have to do is take a look int he mirror. If you look like Jude Law, Brad Pitt or George Clooney, you’ll probably be fine. If you’re a bit uneven, it might be time to start thinking about living a healthier life.

From the Telegraph:

Psychologists found that men with higher levels of facial symmetry – having faces with matching left and right sides – were less prone to mental decline between the ages of 79 and 83.

Researchers at the University of Edinburgh compared reasoning and reaction time test scores with measurements of facial symmetry in 216 men and women studied since 1932.

The results showed that facial symmetry in men, but not women, was linked to the effects of ageing on mental processes.

Examples of men with a high degree of facial symmetry include the actors George Clooney, Brad Pitt and Jude Law.

See how easy that is? Just be as good looking as Clooney and you’re golden.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.