Get Off Your mobile phone And 9 Other Tips For Not Getting Mugged

Photo: gareth1953 Alive and Well and Much Better/Flickr
travelling is a great way to grow as a person.But even the best vacation can be ruined if a thief makes off with all your money and jewels.
So don’t let that happen.
We found nine of the best tips to help you keep your money safe while exploring new cities.
Added bonus: These tips apply pretty much anywhere, so now you’ll be safe even in your hometown.
Don't walk alone late at night, especially if you're new to the area. The buddy system exists for a reason.
If you see a group of suspicious people, don't walk past them. Find another way home. And get into the practice of scanning the street for potential muggers before walking down it.
Body language is important. If you look scared, walk quickly, and are constantly looking over your shoulder, you'll make yourself look like a victim. Relax your facial muscles, walk at a comfortable pace, stand tall, and don't grip your purse so tightly.
Even if you are one, don't look a tourist. Don't wave your map in the air and don't ask random people on the street for directions. Stop in a store and ask an employee for navigational help.
If you're being followed on the street find a store with surveillance cameras. At the very least, move to a crowded street. You should probably call the police as well.
Contrary to popular belief, thieves aren't discouraged when they see would-be victims talking on the phone. You'll be an easy target since most thieves will assume you aren't paying attention to your surroundings.
Make it as difficult as possible for pickpockets. Keep your wallet in a front pocket or in a bag strapped across your shoulder.
Avoid unsafe areas, including desolate alleys or badly-lit streets. If you're going to a new city, research the bad areas before you go so you know where to avoid.
Don't brag about your fancy iPhone, diamond rings, or designer purses when you're walking in an unknown area. Even when you're in a familiar city, keep your valuables to yourself.
