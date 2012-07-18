Get Off Your mobile phone And 9 Other Tips For Not Getting Mugged

Abby Rogers
man following woman

Photo: gareth1953 Alive and Well and Much Better/Flickr

travelling is a great way to grow as a person.But even the best vacation can be ruined if a thief makes off with all your money and jewels.

So don’t let that happen.

We found nine of the best tips to help you keep your money safe while exploring new cities.

Added bonus: These tips apply pretty much anywhere, so now you’ll be safe even in your hometown.

Don't walk alone late at night, especially if you're new to the area. The buddy system exists for a reason.

Source: New York Press

If you see a group of suspicious people, don't walk past them. Find another way home. And get into the practice of scanning the street for potential muggers before walking down it.

Source: Livesafely.org

Body language is important. If you look scared, walk quickly, and are constantly looking over your shoulder, you'll make yourself look like a victim. Relax your facial muscles, walk at a comfortable pace, stand tall, and don't grip your purse so tightly.

Source: BBC

Even if you are one, don't look a tourist. Don't wave your map in the air and don't ask random people on the street for directions. Stop in a store and ask an employee for navigational help.

Source: New York Press

If you're being followed on the street find a store with surveillance cameras. At the very least, move to a crowded street. You should probably call the police as well.

Source: Livesafely.org

Contrary to popular belief, thieves aren't discouraged when they see would-be victims talking on the phone. You'll be an easy target since most thieves will assume you aren't paying attention to your surroundings.

Source: New York Press

Source: Livesafely.org

Make it as difficult as possible for pickpockets. Keep your wallet in a front pocket or in a bag strapped across your shoulder.

Source: New York Press

Avoid unsafe areas, including desolate alleys or badly-lit streets. If you're going to a new city, research the bad areas before you go so you know where to avoid.

Source: Livesafely.org

Don't brag about your fancy iPhone, diamond rings, or designer purses when you're walking in an unknown area. Even when you're in a familiar city, keep your valuables to yourself.

Source: New York Press

Make sure you protect your home as well.

17 Ways To Crime-Proof Your Home >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

Tagged In

crime features law-us