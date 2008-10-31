How Not To Get Caught Up In An Anti-Piracy Dragnet

The BBC brings us the case of Gill and Ken Murdoch, ages 54 and 66, who were accused of using file-sharing software to download and distribute Atari’s “Race07” driving game. The older couple not only denied stealing Atari’s intellectual property, they denied ever having played any computer game at all. Atari backed down and dropped the case.



The Murdochs ended up on Atari’s radar after private investigators identified their home’s IP address as one of the ones that shared the file. The BBC goes on to report “hundreds” of people have been so falsely accused. How could that happen to the Murdochs, or to anyone? Lots of ways.

Perhaps an errant nephew or grandson visited for the holidays, and decided to take the opportunity to put his older relatives’ unused broadband capacity to work.

If the couple’s wi-fi network wasn’t password-protected, a neighbour could easily leech their bandwidth.

“Malware,” software that surreptitiously puts your computer resources to work for others, could have been downloading data as part of a network. Older computers are particularly vulnerable to malware. Vista’s constant pop-ups are annoying, but have largely fixed this problem.

The Pirate Bay and similar sites inject random IP addresses in filesharing histories to thwart investigators. The Murdochs may be totally innocent victims of chance.

Of course, at least some of the people who claim to have been wrongly identified are simply lying.

So what can people do to minimize their risk? For starters, make sure your wi-fi network is password-protected, even if you live in a big house with no neighbours normally in range. Before you give the wi-fi password to anyone, instruct them not to use P2P software if they seem the type (and just about everyone under 18 is “the type.”) Keep current on anti-virus / network security patches.

And, in a worst case scenario and you still get a “we know you’re a pirate, pay $750 settlement or we’ll sue” letter in the mail, then fight it and fight it hard. It’s an empty threat, and even a minimally competent lawyer should be able to get any lawsuit dismissed.

