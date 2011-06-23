This Genius App Turns Facebook Into A Fake Spreadsheet So You Don't Get In Trouble At Work

A clever new app for Windows and Mac called Excellbook turns the entire Facebook experience into an Excel spreadsheet.



You’ll be missing pictures, of course, but you can browse updates, messages, and statuses to your hearts content without having to worry about wandering supervisor eyes ever knowing what you’re doing. You can even connect to Facebook Chat to talk to friends.

Navigation tabs at the bottom are for News Feed, Wall, and Chat.

It reminds us of the “Boss Button” CBS implemented which silenced your sports video stream and pulled up a spreadsheet with the touch of a button.

One interesting thing to note is that Excellbook is built by clothing company Diesel to get some viral marketing interest around its products.

Click here to give the free app a shot, and see below for screenshots of the app in action. We just tried the app for Mac and Facebook’s OAuth log-in wasn’t working, but others have had better luck with it.

(TNW via AddictiveTips)

Photo: via TNW

Photo: via AddictiveTips

Photo: via TNW

