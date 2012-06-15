How Not To Panic About The Economy While Pregnant

The current economic downturn is stressful for everyone, even single young adults without any money in the stock market (trust us!). But what if you’re pregnant? How do you keep fears of a financial apocalypse from adding to any existing worries about taking care of your baby?



Good Morning America sought out the counsel of pregnancy-advice expert, Tori Kropp, whose tips we’re passing on to you here:

recognising that the current economic climate has created more issues and stress for pregnant women, Kropp has developed a few unique ideas pregnant women should use that will help alleviate their economic stress, better prepare them for the future and, most importantly, relax them.

Here are some of her tips:

Take An Accounting Class Mothers are the “CEOs” of their families. By knowing how to balance books and manipulate money, women can take back control of their finances. Knowing what is going on economically and having knowledge of what can be done with money can help alleviate stress.

Be Proud of Being Pregnant Just like telling people it is your birthday gets you an extra piece of cake, telling people you are pregnant will also help you get better deals or discounts on things, such as home heating oil. Since oil companies compete against others, telling them you are pregnant and you need this oil for your baby may open up a little room for bargaining on price and save you up to 10 to 30 cents a gallon, which could save hundreds of dollars in the winter.

Take Advantage of At-Home Temp Jobs If you are not working or if you have time on your hands after working, there are various opportunities for at-home temp jobs. Some jobs that can be done at home are proofreading for authors and typing documents. This can also be beneficial as a way to earn extra money after the baby is born.

See a Therapist Pregnancy is stressful enough. But with the current economic conditions it can be even more so, making it potentially harmful to you and your baby. Seeing a therapist will help the mother work through her worries and have a healthier pregnancy and baby.

Learn to Meditate Meditation is a great way to relax, and it can be done anywhere. There are many great books that teach you how to do it and many great classes to take, too. Once again, being relaxed and of sound mind is vital to having an enjoyable and healthy pregnancy.

Learn to Sew and Knit It is easy to do and a great hobby to do at anytime. An expectant mother can make beautiful clothes or blankets that would normally cost a fortune for a fraction of the price. If you know how to sew, you can repair clothing instead of spending money on new clothes.

[Image via Daily Mail]

