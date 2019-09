One Senior at Penn is going to wish he had used the BCC box.



This email is making the rounds. (Update: Dealbreaker posted this yesterday, although we just got this version with all the email addresses, which we’ve blacked out).

UPDATE: He has responded with an apology.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.