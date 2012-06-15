UNTRUSTWORTHY? How Nielsen Sees The Future Of Mobile Display Advertising

Photo: Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images

Jonathan Carson, the CEO of Digital for Nielsen, made a presentation at Business Insider’s Mobile Advertising Conference that should make mobile advertisers really worried and excited at the same time.In the last year, alone, mobile use has grown at a breakneck speed. More people using apps means more people exposed to mobile ads (which data in the slideshow suggests is effective).



The problem? Smartphone users hate ads. They don’t trust them or think they have a place on their smartphones.

The numbers say it all.

