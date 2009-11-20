How Nicolas Cage Spent His Way To The Poorhouse

Nicolas Cage is a big movie star with an even bigger name.

A member of the famous Coppola family, Cage spent lavishly over the years, accumulating 9 Rolls Royces, 30 motorcycles, exotic pets, multiple luxury vehicles, a castle, and homes throughout the world. It’s no wonder he’s now being hunted by the IRS for tax evasion – he’s broke!

Currently, Cage owes $6.5 million in back taxes and is being sued by former business manager Samuel Levin.

[slideshow]





The Midford Castle in England

Cage bought the Midford Castle in July 2007 for £4.75m or about $8 million. He never slept in the house and instead spent lots of money (and time) renovating it to his liking. It's rumoured that Cage's obsession with Camelot lead to the purchase.

















Two Albino King Cobras

Apparently, Cage had a thing for weird, exotic animals, including two albino king cobra snakes:

He also had two albino King Cobras, this person says, as well as "an antidote serum on the wall, so that if you got bit by a snake you could save yourself."

















The Rolls Royce Obsession

Owning one Rolls Royce is a feat unto itself, but to own nine is just a crude display of excess wealth.

















Shrunken Heads

Visitors to Cage's homes reported seeing shrunken heads displayed as decorations according to Celebitchy.

















Flying High Again

Despite being advised against the purchase, Cage went ahead and bought a Gulfstream jet to travel the world in.















Mansions With A Southern Charm

These two mansions Cage bought in 2007. The one on the right is known as the LaLaurie House in the French Quarter. Cage paid $4 million for it in 2007. The other house is a 13,176-square-foot, six-bedroom, five-full-and-two-half-bath Garden District mansion, which was once an active Catholic chapel. Both are being foreclosed on.

















The Shah of Iran's Lamborghini

This is one of the few Lamborghini Miura SVJs that exist in the world. Not only that; its former owner was the Shah of Iran and the vehicle was confiscated during the 1979 Iranian revolution. Cage reportedly paid near $500,000 for the whip.

















1940 Bel Air Mansion

Cage was trying to unload this mega mansion for $17.5 million this summer but pulled it off the market after realising there was a housing crisis going on.

The house, built in 1940, is an English-style manor on slightly more than an acre with nine bedrooms and nine bathrooms in close to 12,000 square feet. It has a 35-seat theatre, a wine cellar, a game room, a pool and a circular driveway with a fountain.

















An Affinity For Motorcycles

Having a love for your hog can be a wonderful thing. But owning 30 motorcycles? That's an obsession. Now it makes sense why he signed on to star in the god-awful movie 'Ghost Rider.'

















His Yacht 'Sarita'

Cage recently sold his mega-yacht dubbed 'Sarita' in order to become more liquid so he can pay off some of those debts. 'Sarita' is capable of accommodating twelve guests, each of which can find freedom and space around her spacious outdoor areas which include an aft deck, sun deck and upper deck.

















A Man Named Enzo

The Enzo Ferrari is the coupe de grace of all Ferraris and you can bet that Nicolas Cage needed to have one. Only 349 were made and the market value is usually above the $1 million mark at any given time.













[slide

[/slideshow]

