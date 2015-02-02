How newspapers in Seattle and New England reacted to the Super Bowl

Last night’s Super Bowl had one of the most exciting endings we’ve seen in years, with the Seattle Seahawks losing narrowly to the New England Patriots 28-24.

It looked like the Seahawks were going to win until about the last 25 seconds of the game, when head coach Pete Carroll made the decision to throw the ball from from the one-yard line.

Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson tried to throw a slant to wide receiver Ricardo Lockette, but it was picked off by Patriots cornerback Malcolm Butler, preventing the Seahawks from scoring a touchdown that would have won them the game.

Here’s how newspapers in Washington and New England reacted to the surprise ending:

New England

Washington

