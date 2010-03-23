How News Is Covering Health Care Reform: The Best And Worst Headlines

Gillian Reagan
How are newspapers and online news sites covering the biggest news story of the day?

Having the right angle, headline, photo and live coverage can bring readers back — or send them packing from news sites. 

Drudge: A Date Which Will Live In Infirmary

Huffington Post: The Doctor Will See You Now

WSJ: Historic Health Bill Passes

NYT: Obama Hails Vote on Health Care as Answering 'the Call of History'

Fox News: Abortion Furor

CNN: Health bill a milestone -- or a mistake?

Politico: Huge win for Obama, but maybe not House Dems

Yahoo!: House sends health care overhaul bill to Obama

New York Daily News: Major Milestone: House Passes Health Care Bill

New York Post: To Your Health: Landmark legislation passes House by 7 votes

Beyond the headlines

Read more about why the healthcare bill passed:

