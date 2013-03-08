New York City's Sugary Drink Ban Will Screw Coffee Drinkers Too

On Tuesday, Michael Bloomberg’s controversial ban on large sugary drinks will take effect.



The policy won’t just hurt soda fans, report Vivian Lee and Michael Grynbaum at the New York Times.

Morning coffee orders are about to get a lot more complicated.

The Times published a helpful graphic from Dunkin’ doughnuts on what will change at their chain. The same changes apply to McDonald’s.

Here are the highlights:

You will have to add your own sugar to large and extra-large hot beverage and medium and large iced beverages. Same for flavours (like mocha or vanilla syrup).

Lattes aren’t affected. You can still get whatever kind you want.

Sweet beverages like hot chocolate will only be available in small and medium sizes.

The companies are interpreting the ban differently. For instance, some large drinks at Starbucks are affected by the ban, while others aren’t, according to the Times.

It will be up to the baristas to explain what’s allowed and what isn’t.

The coffee line at Dunkin’ doughnuts easily reaches the door at most days in Manhattan, and the workers probably don’t have time to explain the cumbersome policy.

The new policy also makes orders more complicated. Right now, you can order how many sugar packets you want in a drink, and employees mix it in for you.

But now, consumers will be responsible for opening their own packets and mixing sugar in their drinks.

This could result in lines for sugar at peak hours. It will also be difficult for the employees to keep sugar packets stocked at all times.

A Dunkin’ customer shared her frustration with the new system.

“The whole point of buying coffee is just you get it and go,” the customer, who was drinking a sweetened coffee, said. “It’s just going to be annoying.”

Bloomberg’s controversial policy is supposed to reduce obesity in the city. But with such inconsistent regulations, it seems to be more trouble than its worth.

