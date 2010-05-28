How New York Knicks' Ed Curry Spent His Way To The Poorhouse

Photo: AP

It’s no secret that athletes and movie stars have a hard time managing their fortunes. Just ask Nic Cage or Lenny Dykstra.

The latest casualty of excessive spending is New York Knicks baller Ed Curry. The seven-foot Curry is set to make around $10 million this year, adding to what would be a $57 million fortune, according to Yahoo! Sports.

But alas, Curry has been spending money at an alarming rate and now has creditors looking for him. He recently defaulted on a $575,000 loan with 85-per cent interest. Ouch.

