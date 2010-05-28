How New York Knicks' Ed Curry Spent His Way To The Poorhouse

Vince Veneziani
NBA Ed Curry Basketball

Photo: AP

It’s no secret that athletes and movie stars have a hard time managing their fortunes. Just ask Nic Cage or Lenny Dykstra.

The latest casualty of excessive spending is New York Knicks baller Ed Curry. The seven-foot Curry is set to make around $10 million this year, adding to what would be a $57 million fortune, according to Yahoo! Sports.

But alas, Curry has been spending money at an alarming rate and now has creditors looking for him. He recently defaulted on a $575,000 loan with 85-per cent interest. Ouch.

Source: Yahoo! Sports

$17,000 a month for various relatives

Source: Yahoo! Sports

More than $1000 a month for cable and satellite television

Source: Yahoo! Sports

$207,000 a month in garnished wages

Source: Yahoo! Sports

$350,00 to Juwan Howard of the Portland Trail Blazers

Source: Yahoo! Sports

A Rolls Royce Convertible

Source: Yahoo! Sports

Two Land Rovers

Source: Yahoo! Sports

Bunches of mobile phones

Source: Wikipedia

An ongoing sexual harassment lawsuit

Source: Yahoo! Sports

$93,000 to his former driver

Source: New York Times

Foreclosure of his $3.7 million home near Chicago

Source: Yahoo! Sports

$1.2 million loan from Allstar Capital Inc. (with 85% interest!)

Source: Yahoo! Sports

Want to see a real trainwreck? Check out...

How Lindsay Lohan Spent And Partied Her Way To The Poorhouse ->

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.