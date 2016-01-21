A guide to how technology is revolutionising global payments

‘Trade Financing & Best Practices B2B Payments’ is brought to you by American Express FX International Payments. With over a century’s experience in corporate FX, today American Express supports the FX needs of over 20,000 businesses, handling payments in over 100 countries and 130 currencies. In its latest customer satisfaction survey, price and ease of making payments were identified as the top reasons Australian businesses chose American Express FX International Payments.

Global trade volume is up (growth at 4.1% year over year*), expected to increase to 5.1% through 2016; but businesses are shackled to an old way of doing things.

Today, the path to success leads to foreign markets, and Small-Medium Enterprises (SME) & Mid-Market Enterprises (MME) who transfer currency to/from foreign countries are discovering the advantages that currency transfer services offer over banks.

With the ability to easily and quickly transfer currencies, modern corporate FX payment services could help your business:

Reduce its transaction and capital costs

Source more cost efficient suppliers

Succeed in untapped markets

Develop new and stronger relationships with clients and suppliers

Strengthen its footprint in foreign markets

Establish footholds in new markets before competitors

Many banks utilise a flat fee schedule, which means businesses that send smaller international transfers can be burdened with the same high cost of larger transfers. Corporate payment providers more often permit businesses to transfer as little—or as much—currency as they need.

Find out how in a new whitepaper, Trade Finance & Best Practice B2B Payments by Phillip Silitschanu.

