Gap's new CEO revealed her game plan to turn around the struggling company after transforming Old Navy into the second largest apparel retailer in the country

After 15 years with the company and four years as CEO at Old Navy, Sonia Syngal is preparing to take over at the helm at Gap Inc. and has high hopes to turn around the ailing retailer.

Syngal, who took over as CEO on March 13, helped Old Navy become the second largest apparel retailer in the country. Now she wants to bolster the rest of the Gap Inc. portfolio.

It’s been a challenging few years for Gap, but with newly appointed CEO Sonia Syngal soon to take the helm, the beleaguered retailer may still have have a chance yet.

Syngal – who will continue to serve as CEO of Old Navy until March 23 – was announced as the next leader of Gap Inc. earlier this month, after more than 15 years with the company. Syngal has served as Old Navy’s CEO since 2016, a period of significant growth for the brand, which has since ballooned into the second largest apparel retailer in the country.

At Old Navy, Syngal helped increase sales by $US1 billion from 2016 to 2019, and she played a significant role in the brand’s expansion to 1,200 stores in the US, Canada, and Mexico, Gap interim CEO Robert Fisher said on a call with investors on Thursday.

“She’s a passionate leader focused on moving fast, while driving a culture of accountability and alignment,” Fisher said on the call. “She brings a wealth of institutional knowledge and the skills and experiences to best lead this company during this time.”

At the beginning of 2020, Syngal was poised to lead Old Navy as an independent standalone company, but the spinoff plan that was ultimately scrapped. In mid-January, Gap Inc. cancelled the spinoff, citing “cost and complexity” after a period of poor sales performance across the entire brand portfolio, which also includes Banana Republic, Athleta, and Intermix, among others.

The cancellation also came just two months after former Gap CEOArt Peck stepped down from the company, ceding his role to Robert Fisher on an interim basis. Syngal’s appointment will also signal a more widespread change in leadership as executives take new roles, such as Katrina O’Connell who will serve as incoming CFO.

“Our performance had been lacklustre over the last several years,” Syngal said on Thursday’s call. “Simply put, we have fallen short in execution and have not fully monetized our brands, our assets, and the capabilities we have been investing in. There is much work ahead for us to strengthen the performance of the company and the portfolio, but I believe in the potential of this company and of our team.”

Though Syngal’s entrance comes at a turbulent time for the company, she said she is confident that the work done in the lead-up to the spinoff will ultimately position Gap in a place to succeed and “accelerate cost transformation.”

“Culturally, we identified bureaucracy, complexity and misaligned incentives, and in some cases, lack of accountability,” she said. “Across all facets of the organisation, we now have a far more realistic assessment of how we can be more efficient, where we can be faster, and where we may need to invest to win.”

While Gap and Banana Republic in particular will need a significant boost to turn around several quarters of sales slumps, Syngal said she plans to infuse the momentum from Old Navy and Athleta into the rest of the company.

Specifically, she cited the portfolio’s vast customer base and opportunities to capitalise on a captive audience.

“We have about 60 million known active customers, one of the largest customer files in the industry,” she said. “Yet, we’re early days in maximizing the value of these relationships.”

