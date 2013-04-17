The Story Of 'Patient 8,' A Man Killed By Bird Flu In 20 Days

20 days after visiting the poultry market, Hongming was dead.



He had been infected with the new bird flu virus, first reported in Shanghai, called H7N9.

Hongming was known patient number 8. He worked in Jiangsu Province, China. He was 38 years old and the fifth person to die of the new virus.

Sharon Sanders, Editor-in-Chief and President of FluTrackers — where a full list of flu cases is available — recreated the timeline of his illness from the story originally told in Chinese by Wei Chen Xiaoyan Zhao of China Economic Net.

