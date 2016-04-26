Netflix's website in 1999 looked nothing like it does today -- here's how it has evolved over the years

Netflix What Netflix looked like in 2008.

Netflix has gone through a whirlwind of changes since it began in 1997 as a DVD-by-mail service.

The company has navigated the change from DVDs to streaming to becoming a global TV network – leaving past, established competitors like Blockbuster in the dust.

But it hasn’t been without hiccups along the way – remember the company’s disastrous attempt to split into Netflix and Qwikster?

Jacinthe Busson,who runs the site UX Timeline, has compiled a timeline of Netflix’s website changes from 1999 to the present.

Here’s how its look has evolved:

In 1999, Netflix hadn’t even settled into its red colour scheme yet. And there was an emphasis on “Net” and “Flix” as two separate entities. The name was stylised “NetFlix,” and there were things like FlixFinder — what it called its search feature.

Netflix

By 2004, Netflix began to settle into its signature look, but it was still firmly in the pre-streaming era. One of its big draws: no late fees — “EVER!”

Netflix

In 2008, Netflix introduced streaming — “It’s easier than you think!” But streaming still didn’t have many new releases.

Netflix

By 2009, Netflix had introduced the “happy family” image that would continue to dominate its home page. At this point, streaming worked on TVs with devices like Roku and Xbox 360.

Netflix

In 2010, streaming begins to be more than an add-on, and gets prominent real estate on the home page.

Netflix

In 2011, you can see that streaming has become the main event. Also check out the Facebook integration, which subscribers did not respond favourably to.

Netflix

By 2012, most people understood the concept of Netflix, and the graphic walk-through of the service was dropped from the home page. And where are the DVDs?

Netflix

There wasn’t much change from 2012 to 2013, but the style of the web page became sleeker.

Netflix

There’s also an emphasis on current big titles and new Netflix originals.

Netflix

In 2014, not much changed, but the family appears a tad less like a stock image.

Netflix

By 2015, there’s a nifty pop-down array that lets you see things like the big hits.

Netflix

In 2016, Netflix’s home page featured a variety of different potential Netflix users — the images cycle through — and the company has stopped emphasising the price point so prominently.

Netflix

Currently, the site’s homepage emphasises the service’s flexible cancellation policy.

Netflix

