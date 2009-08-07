- A behind-the-scenes look at how Netflix delivers movies so fast [Chicago Tribune]
- Study shows British teens use social networking less now [PaidContent]
- Time Inc. shutters Southern Accents magazine [PaidContent]
- New Digg ads let users vote on them the same as stories [VentureBeat]
- Startup Zong processes 10 million payments in 2009 [ISG]
- Google’s brand is worth $100 billion, says study [Digital Daily]
- Facebook search now includes Bing results [All Facebook]
- Leaked screenshots of Facebook for Android [All Facebook]
- Eric Schmidt quit Apple’s board because of China [Big Money]
- Judge orders Facebook to turn over source code in patent case [Inside Facebook]
- Sulzberger: “The Globe was a great deal at the time.” [Boston.com]
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.