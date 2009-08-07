How Netflix Delivers Movies So Fast

Nicholas Carlson
  • A behind-the-scenes look at how Netflix delivers movies so fast [Chicago Tribune]
  • Study shows British teens use social networking less now [PaidContent]
  • Time Inc. shutters Southern Accents magazine [PaidContent]
  • New Digg ads let users vote on them the same as stories [VentureBeat]
  • Startup Zong processes 10 million payments in 2009 [ISG]
  • Google’s brand is worth $100 billion, says study [Digital Daily]
  • Facebook search now includes Bing results [All Facebook]
  • Leaked screenshots of Facebook for Android [All Facebook]
  • Eric Schmidt quit Apple’s board because of China [Big Money]
  • Judge orders Facebook to turn over source code in patent case [Inside Facebook]
  • Sulzberger: “The Globe was a great deal at the time.” [Boston.com]

