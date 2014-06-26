The 3 Reasons Netflix Decided On Its Straight-To-Series Viewing Model

Kevin Winter/Getty Images Cindy Holland, far right, at the ‘House of Cards’ premiere.

Cindy Holland, Netflix’s head of original content, recently revealed why the on-demand Internet streaming service responsible for hits like “House of Cards” and “Orange Is The New Black” decided to produce shows with a straight-to-series model, forgoing networks’ traditional pilot seasons.

Holland explains to The Hollywood Reporter that the straight-to-series strategy was the result of three key things:

1. “Being necessity because I was a dep­artment of one when we licensed ‘House of Cards.'” [Holland now oversees 16 employees.] 2. “Out of wanting to show our commitment to being serious about this business.” 3. “When we had the opportunity as outsiders coming into a new business to take a look at what the best practices are at different networks, we were able to try on what works for us and what doesn’t. We talked early on about not wanting to develop projects and not wanting to sink money into pilots because even if it’s less perfect than you might want it to be, at least you have a full season that you can put in front of your subscribers and there will be people who will enjoy it. I expect that we’ll mostly continue that.”

Holland explains the only reason Netflix wouldn’t continue with a straight-to-series model:

“We’ve been licensing series from third parties; as we start to get into developing and owning some of our own series, I expect that we’ll spend a little bit of money on development. But we, as a group, want to keep a firm mantra of only putting things into the pipeline that we believe we’ll actually make. I don’t anticipate that we will spend money on pilots; it doesn’t seem like an efficient thing for us to do. It makes complete sense for networks to do it when you’re talking about maximizing eyeballs for an hour’s worth of time on a given day — there, you need to have a full bench that you can draw from. For us, it’s quite a different proposition.”

To read the rest of Holland’s interview with The Hollywood Reporter, click here >

