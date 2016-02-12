How Netflix can affect your love life

There might be more science behind the concept of “Netflix and Chill” than you would think. In a survey of 1,008 U.S. Netflix subscribers, 58% of them considered watching Netflix a way to bond with their partner.

And forget the “big step” of giving them the key to your apartment, 51% of those polled considered sharing a Netflix account to be a sign of a serious relationship, 17% think it’d be more appropriate to save that for after the engagement.

Netflix kindly consolidated those and other findings into the single infographic featured below. Whether or not these stats match up to your love life it might be worth taking some time to spice up your queue.

