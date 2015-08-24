Here's how much you're worth to these tech giants

Major internet tech companies like Facebook, LinkedIn, Amazon, Yelp, and Twitter only exist because you, the user, patronize them.

The folks at HowMuch.net have broken down what one person using the services of these companies is worth to that company.

They calculated this by taking the number of active users and dividing that number by the company’s market cap — the number of shares multiplied by the price of each share.

Here is what they found:

Disclosure: Jeff Bezos is an investor in Business Insider through hispersonal investment company Bezos Expeditions.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.