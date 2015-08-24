Here's how much you're worth to these tech giants

Matthew Speiser
Major internet tech companies like Facebook, LinkedIn, Amazon, Yelp, and Twitter only exist because you, the user, patronize them.

The folks at HowMuch.net have broken down what one person using the services of these companies is worth to that company.

They calculated this by taking the number of active users and dividing that number by the company’s market cap — the number of shares multiplied by the price of each share.

Here is what they found:

Disclosure: Jeff Bezos is an investor in Business Insider through hispersonal investment company Bezos Expeditions.

Facebook

Business Insider

Market cap: $US227 billion

Active users: 1.4 billion

User worth: $US158

NASDAQ

Market cap: $US4.5 billion

Active users: 160 million

User worth: $US28

Here's a chart to sum it up...

Howmuch.net

Now that you know how much your worth....

Shutterstock

Find out which products it's always worth spending a little extra on...

