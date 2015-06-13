Here's how much more you'd make if you were in a union

The Century Foundation put out a report this week about how labour organised should be made easier by the web.

The reasoning was pretty simple: by making it easier to unionize, more people are likely to do it. It’s a good idea.

But this assumes the key point that it’s better to be a unionized worker.

Why should more people join unions?

The reasoning there is also pretty simple. In most industries, there’s a significant pay premium for unionized workers. That premium ranges anywhere from 10%-50% of the average hourly wage.

That’s a big deal over the course of a lifetime.

What does this mean, dollar-wise? Over a lifetime, a ton of money.

