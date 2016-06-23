Uber drivers in US cities make even less than we thought

Photo: David Ramos/Getty Images.

There’s long been a disparity between what Uber says its drivers are making and what drivers tell reporters they’re making.

Uber, unsurprisingly, has erred on the much higher side.

But a new report from Buzzfeed reveals the approximate hourly rates after expenses that drivers can earn in Denver, Houston, and Detroit, based on shared internal data.

In late 2015 Uber drivers earned:

$13.17 per hour after expenses in the Denver market

$10.75 per hour after expenses in the Houston area

$8.77 per hour after expenses in the Detroit market

That’s lower than any figures Uber has given before.

At those rates working 40-hour weeks, drivers would earn drivers $27,393, $22,360, and $18,241.60 respectively.

Read the rest of the Buzzfeed story, which features interviews with drivers in each of those cities and more information about how the numbers were calculated, here.

