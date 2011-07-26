How Much Would Someone Have To Pay You To Quit The Internet...Forever?

Photo: Flickr Sybren Stüvel

The Fund for American Studies found that most people would not be willing to give up the Internet for $1 million.In fact, some people say they wouldn’t give it up for $1 billion.



Southern Methodist University professor Michael Cox says he’s asked his students how much it would cost for them never to go online again.

“When I ask my students this question they say, ‘You couldn’t pay me enough.'”

We think that’s a bit extreme. We could be bought for $10 million. That would take care of our salaries forever. Then we’d find a secluded beach and avoid Internet temptation.

How much money would it take for you to quit the Internet forever?

