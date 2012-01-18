Here's How Much It Would Cost You To Rent ABC's Actual "Bachelor" Pad

On this season of ABC’s “The Bachelor,” winemaker Ben Flajnik can be seen seducing his gaggle of gals throughout California.

While romancing his lady-suitors in his native Sonoma County, Flajnik calls this 4,800-square foot, 6 bedroom, 4.5 bath ranch-style estate home.

So how much would it cost you to woo your date a lá Benny boy at the “Vineyard Knoll”? Depends on how much time you want to spend together:

This love nest will run you $2,100/night, $13,225/week, or $35,225/month, according to Zillow.com.



Or become next season’s Bachelor or Bachelorette and ABC will likely foot the bill for you.

