Here's How Much It Would Actually Cost To Be Captain America

Being Captain America isn’t easy, or apparently cheap.

According to Movieclips, the real-life cost of being the Star-Spangled Man would be somewhere around $US54,609,201.60.

When adjusting variable costs for inflation — considering that Cap was frozen for 70 years — the number grows to $US54,977,922.05.

That’s the total for super-serum, three various red-white-and blue outfits, and his 12 lbs. vibranium shield — which at 10 grand a gram, comes out to $US54,431,100 alone.

Here are the various prices that make up America’s first Avenger:

The project that created Captain America (Project: Rebirth) cost $US30,000 in the ’40s when counting in lab equipment, serum, technicians, and research.

Captain America’s uniform (belts, boots, helmet, etc.) costs around $US1,000, but since there’s three of them the price is $US3,720.

The bike that Cap is driving around in “Captain America: The Winter Solider” is the 2014 Harley-Davidson 750 which has a retail price of $US7,500.

Captain America’s super-solider metabolism is four times the average human meaning he eats four times as much. That would make Steve Rogers’ annual grocery bill $US25,772.

All those punching bags Cap destroys in “The Avengers”: $US600





However, Captain America makes some money also. If he bought a typical amount of war bonds back during World War II, he would have $US3,600. Also his S.H.I.E.L.D. salary is most likely around $US100,000 a year.

