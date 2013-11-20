This Chart Shows How Much Women Spend On Clothes At Different Ages

A recent chart by Goldman Sachs shows how much women of different age groups spend on clothes every year.

The groups of women in their twenties and thirties gradually spend more on clothes, peaking with the 45-year-old age group, which spends $US750 billion annually.

Then, they gradually begin to spend less on clothes.

Goldman Sachs also includes examples of stores where women in that age group shop. Millennial women shop at Express, Gen X women shop at Express and Ann Taylor, and Baby Boomer women shop at Ann Taylor and Chico’s.

Here’s total women’s apparel spending by age:

