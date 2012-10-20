To Trade Alex Rodriguez, Yankees May Have To Eat Over $100 Million

Photo: Getty Images/SportsLogos.net

Now that the Yankees have been eliminated from the playoffs in one of the worst crash-and-burns in recent sports history, there is growing speculation that Alex Rodriguez has played his final game in pinstripes. Even if the Yankees can find a team that wants ARod, the bigger issue is the $114 million* remaining on his contract and how much will the Yankees have to pay.The Answer: A LOT.



Buster Olney of ESPN.com reported on ESPN Radio that he spoke with several general managers that if ARod were a free agent, he would probably only get a one-year, $5 million deal. Bob Nightengale of USA Today also spoke with several GMs and executives, and their consensus was that Rodriguez was worth $7-10 million.

Double those amounts if a team thinks they will get two productive seasons from ARod. And any team wanting to trade for Rodriguez is not going to want to pay much more than that.

And that means the Yankees will have to eat $94-109 million just to move ARod. Sure they can afford that. But it may be easier just to keep him and hope for the best.

* $114 million is the amount ARod is still owed in salary over the next five years. The Yankees also still owe him $4 million from his $10 million signing bonus. He also has $30 million in home run incentives, of which $6 million is easily obtainable if he hits 13 more home runs and matches Willie Mays’ total of 660 career home runs.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.