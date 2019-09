New York Is About To Get Battered Again...

New York is about to get battered with horrible weather again.

From the National Weather Service:

HUDSON-SOUTHERN WESTCHESTER-NEW YORK (MANHATTAN)-BRONX- RICHMOND (STATEN ISLAND)-KINGS (BROOKLYN)-NORTHERN QUEENS- SOUTHERN QUEENS- 328 AM EST WED FEB 12 2014 …

WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 6 AM EST FRIDAY…

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN NEW YORK HAS ISSUED A WINTER STORM WARNING FOR HEAVY SNOW…WHICH IS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 6 AM EST FRIDAY. THE WINTER STORM WATCH IS NO LONGER IN EFFECT.

* LOCATIONS…HUDSON…SOUTHERN WESTCHESTER…NEW YORK…BRONX…RICHMOND…KINGS…NORTHERN QUEENS…SOUTHERN QUEENS. * HAZARD TYPES…SNOW AND SLEET.

* ACCUMULATIONS…6 TO 10 INCHES.

* WINDS…NORTHEAST 15 TO 25 MPH WITH GUSTS UP TO 35 MPH.

* TEMPERATURES…AROUND 30.

* VISIBILITIES…ONE QUARTER MILE OR LESS AT TIMES.

* TIMING…SNOW WILL DEVELOP LATE TONIGHT AND CONTINUE DURING THE DAY THURSDAY BEFORE TAPERING OFF THURSDAY NIGHT. SLEET AND RAIN WILL LIKELY MIX WITH THE SNOW ON THURSDAY.

* IMPACTS…SNOWFALL WILL MAKE TRAVEL TREACHEROUS. IN ADDITION…HEAVY…WET SNOW MAY CAUSE SOME WEAK…FLAT ROOF STRUCTURES TO COLLAPSE AND TREES WILL BE SUSCEPTIBLE TO FALLING.