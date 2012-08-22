Here's How Much Value A Waterfront Location Can Add To Your Home

A prime waterfront location can seriously increase the value of a home, but by how much?



UK-based real estate firm Knight Frank just released the results of its new waterfront property index, and while it only looks at home values in the UK, it gives a good idea of what waterfront homes are really worth.

Overall, prime waterfront properties in the UK were found to be worth 56 per cent more than their inland equivalents. Estuaries were found to bump up property values the most, at an average of 85 per cent.

Waterfront features like slips, moorings, and beach access could also double the value of a home, Knight Frank found.

Photo: Knight Frank

Now tour an amazing waterfront mansion in Newport Beach >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.