The Federal Reserve System controls the amount of money that circulates in the United States. The production, though, is done by the Bureau of Engraving and Printing, and the United States Mint. This video shows how much it costs to create dollar bills and coins.

Follow Tech Insider: On Facebook

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.